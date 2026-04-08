Callum Wilson Injury: Could return Friday

Wilson (undisclosed) trained this week and could be available for Friday's clash against Wolverhampton, according to Nuno Espirito Santo. "JC, Wilson are improving, and we still have tomorrow to assess. We are positive that they can be available"

Wilson could be available for Friday's clash against Wolverhampton after training this week, having missed Sunday's FA Cup match against Leeds due to an undisclosed injury. The forward has held a bench role this season, but his potential return would add depth in the attacking hierarchy, having started 11 of his 27 appearances across all competitions while recording five goals and one assist during that span.