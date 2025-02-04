Fantasy Soccer
Callum Wilson headshot

Callum Wilson Injury: Late call for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Wilson (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's Carabao Cup match against Arsenal, according to manager Eddie Howe. "There is a chance (with Callum). We have another training session to get through so we will see. Let's get through training before we make a decision."

Wilson could return during Cup play Wednesday, although that isn't confirmed, as he is a late call for the contest. He will likely face a fitness test ahead of the contest, which will probably decide his availability. He has yet to play since Dec. 7 and has only appeared off the bench in his four appearances this season, likely to only see a bench spot if fit Wednesday.

Callum Wilson
Newcastle United
