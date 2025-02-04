Callum Wilson Injury: Late call for Wednesday

Wilson (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's Carabao Cup match against Arsenal, according to manager Eddie Howe. "There is a chance (with Callum). We have another training session to get through so we will see. Let's get through training before we make a decision."

Wilson could return during Cup play Wednesday, although that isn't confirmed, as he is a late call for the contest. He will likely face a fitness test ahead of the contest, which will probably decide his availability. He has yet to play since Dec. 7 and has only appeared off the bench in his four appearances this season, likely to only see a bench spot if fit Wednesday.