Callum Wilson News: Makes bench Friday
Wilson (undisclosed) is on the bench for Friday's game against Wolverhampton.
Wilson was deemed to be improving from a fitness perspective, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo, so it's not surprising to see him as an option off the bench. Wilson has spent most of the season as a backup, however, so his fantasy appeal remains low even if he's fit to play again.
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