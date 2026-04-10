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Callum Wilson News: Makes bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Wilson (undisclosed) is on the bench for Friday's game against Wolverhampton.

Wilson was deemed to be improving from a fitness perspective, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo, so it's not surprising to see him as an option off the bench. Wilson has spent most of the season as a backup, however, so his fantasy appeal remains low even if he's fit to play again.

Callum Wilson
West Ham United
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