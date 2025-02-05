Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Callum Wilson headshot

Callum Wilson News: Off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 1:57pm

Wilson (hamstring) came off the bench for Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal.

Wilson has been struggling with a hamstring injury in recent weeks, and was able to make his return during Wednesday's win. The striker has been plagued by injuries, but provides a nice depth option for Alexander Isak when fit. Wilson likely won't be rushed back into major minutes after suffering so many injuries.

Callum Wilson
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now