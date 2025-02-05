Callum Wilson News: Playing off bench in Cup win
Wilson (hamstring) came off the bench for Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal.
Wilson has been struggling with a hamstring injury in recent weeks, and was able to make his return during Wednesday's win. The striker has been plagued by injuries, but provides a nice depth option for Alexander Isak when fit. Wilson likely won't be rushed back into major minutes after suffering so many injuries.
