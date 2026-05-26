Callum Wilson News: Scores final goal in 3-0 win
Wilson scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 win over Leeds United.
Wilson finished the season with a final substitute goal as the game finished 3-0 to West Ham. He has played in 32 games this season, but only started 11. Only four of those he started in the league have come in 2026. He took three shots in his 45 minutes, finishing off a Crysencio Summerville assist to seal the game. The result was not enough to keep West Ham in the Premier League.
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