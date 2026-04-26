Callum Wilson News: Stoppage-time winner off bench

Wilson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Everton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Wilson came off the bench and delivered the knockout blow in the second minute of stoppage time to secure West Ham's 2-1 Premier League win over Everton, calmly finishing Jarrod Bowen's knockdown from El Hadji Malick Diouf's left-wing cross with a composed first-time strike at the back post that kept the Hammers two points clear of the relegation zone. He needed just under 10 minutes on the pitch to leave his mark, registering one goal and one shot while relying on pure veteran instincts to find the right space for a finish that was all about timing and anticipation rather than raw athleticism. Wilson now has six Premier League goals on the season, with half of them coming off the bench, and his ability to swing games late has been a defining factor in West Ham's push to stay in the top flight.