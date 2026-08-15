Calum Scanlon News: Signs new deal, sent on loan

Scanlon has signed a new long term contract with Liverpool and rejoined Cardiff City on loan for the 2026/27 season, according to the club.

Scanlon made eight appearances for Cardiff during the second half of last season, helping the club earn promotion to the Championship, and has played two competitive matches for Liverpool's senior team since joining the academy from Birmingham City in 2021. The 21 year old left back now returns for another loan spell, giving him a chance to continue building regular playing time in the second tier.