Calvin Bassey Injury: Suffers back injury
Bassey (back) has withdrawn from the Nigerian national team squad for the upcoming friendlies against Iran and Jordan due to an injury, according to NGSuper Eagles.
Bassey's sudden withdrawal from international duty is a concern for Fulham, with the April. 11 clash against Liverpool coming up quickly after the break. The severity of the issue is still unclear, but if it keeps him sidelined, Jorge Cuenca would be in line to step into the starting role in central defense for the Cottagers.
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