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Calvin Bassey News: Fit to face Liverpool

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Bassey (back) is fit to face Liverpool on Saturday, according to manager Marco Silva.

Bassey suffered a back injury while on international duty with Nigeria, but Silva confirmed the center-back will be available to face the Reds this weekend. Bassey has been a regular presence at the back for Fulham this season with 21 starts out of 23 EPL appearances, and if he's fit, he should return to the starting XI right away.

Calvin Bassey
Fulham
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