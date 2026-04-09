Calvin Bassey News: Fit to face Liverpool
Bassey (back) is fit to face Liverpool on Saturday, according to manager Marco Silva.
Bassey suffered a back injury while on international duty with Nigeria, but Silva confirmed the center-back will be available to face the Reds this weekend. Bassey has been a regular presence at the back for Fulham this season with 21 starts out of 23 EPL appearances, and if he's fit, he should return to the starting XI right away.
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