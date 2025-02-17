Calvin Bassey News: Scores decisive header

Bassey scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest.

Bassey headed-home a flicked on corner Saturday to give Fulham a 2-1 lead over Nottingham Forest which they would not relinquish. The goal was his first off the season. In addition to the goal, the defender made one interception and three clearances over his 90 minutes of play. Bassey has started and played the full 90 minutes in each of Fulham's last seven premier league fixtures.