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Calvin Bassey News: Season high shots in clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Bassey recorded three shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Brentford.

Bassey posed a threat going forward, particularly from set pieces, where he registered a season-high three shots, though he was unable to build on his solitary league goal of the campaign. At the back, the center-half delivered a quieter display in the clean sheet, finishing with just one tackle and one clearance. He has now amassed 10 clearances and 14 tackles across his last five starts, recording at least one tackle in each outing while also contributing to two clean sheets.

Calvin Bassey
Fulham
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