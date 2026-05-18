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Calvin Bassey News: Solid defensive display

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Bassey generated two tackles (two won), three clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton.

Bassey marked his 100th Fulham appearance in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Molineux, a milestone that highlights how central he has become to his side's defensive structure since arriving from AFC Ajax in July 2023, completing the full 90 minutes in a match where Fulham's backline was repeatedly tested by Wolves' aggressive pressing and direct play. The Nigerian center-back was physical and composed throughout, recording two tackles, two interceptions and three clearances. Bassey has now made 27 Premier League starts this season and has developed into one of manager Marco Silva's most trusted players, establishing himself as one of the more consistent center-backs in the bottom half of the division.

Calvin Bassey
Fulham
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