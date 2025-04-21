Calvin Bassey News: Stifles Chelsea attack

Bassey generated three tackles (two won), five clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Chelsea. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 24th minute.

Bassey led the Fulham defensive effort Sunday with eight clearances, though his side fell in a narrow 2-1 defeat to Chelsea. Over his last five appearances (five starts), the central defender has managed 13 tackles (nine won), three interceptions, 22 clearances and one block while contributing to a single clean sheet. Bassey has made 31 appearances (30 starts) over Fulham's first 33 Premier League fixtures.