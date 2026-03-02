Calvin Bassey News: Two shots Sunday

Bassey registered two shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 66th minute.

Bassey tied a season high with two shots Sunday, though he failed to put either on target. He played well on the defensive end too, recording three blocked shots, three clearances and one interception as the team held Spurs to just one shot on target. He played the full 90 minutes in his third consecutive match.