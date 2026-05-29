Calvin Brackelmann News: Signs for Augsburg

Brackelmann has joined Augsburg from promoted Paderborn on a contract until June 2030, his new club announced.

Brackelmann made 63 appearances for Paderborn, scoring five goals, and played a key role in both legs of the relegation playoff against Wolfsburg including contributing an assist in the second leg. The tall defender primarily operated as a left center-back in a back three, and sporting director Benni Weber highlighted his pace, physicality and dynamism as qualities that provide additional options and fit perfectly with Augsburg's playing philosophy. Brackelmann expressed his excitement at joining a Bundesliga club, describing the move as the right next step in his career after immediately feeling a strong connection with the project during initial discussions.