Calvin Harris News: Bags assist

Harris assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Colorado Rapids.

Harris found Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov in the first half Saturday for an assist, his club's only goal of the match. However, Harris would at least earn his first goal contribution of the season with this assist, providing a beautiful through ball. He only had one assist all of last season, likely to now top that tally.