Calvin Harris News: Equalizes on Wednesday

Harris scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against St. Louis City SC.

Harris equalized in the 55th minute assisted by Taylor Calheira. Harris recorded 17 passes and also won five duels. This was the first time he netted after the resumption of the league post World Cup. This takes his tally to six goal contributions for the campaign.