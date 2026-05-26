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Calvin Harris News: Scores vs. NYRB

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Harris scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against New York Red Bulls.

Harris pulled one back for Sporting KC in the second half with a chipped finish over Ethan Horvath, but his efforts weren't enough to lead a comeback. Harris has two goals on the season, and both came in the team's final three matches before the World Cup break.

Calvin Harris
Sporting Kansas City
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