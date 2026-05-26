Calvin Harris News: Scores vs. NYRB
Harris scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against New York Red Bulls.
Harris pulled one back for Sporting KC in the second half with a chipped finish over Ethan Horvath, but his efforts weren't enough to lead a comeback. Harris has two goals on the season, and both came in the team's final three matches before the World Cup break.
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