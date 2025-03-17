Calvin Harris News: Scores winner as a sub

Harris scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory over San Jose Earthquakes.

Harris came from the bench with 25 minutes to go and scored the winning goal in the 71st minute. He was assisted by Omir Fernandez who was also a substitute coming on at the same time. This was the first shot on target that he has had this season, and he continued his form from last season where he finished the year with three goals and three assists.