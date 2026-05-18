Calvin Harris News: Six shots Saturday

Harris had six shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Austin FC.

Just three days after recording three goal contributions versus the Galaxy, Harris had another productive yet not nearly as effective outing Saturday. He set a season high with six shots, including three on target in his second straight outing, putting constant pressure on Austin's backline. He also created one chance, won one tackle and made one clearance in his 90 minutes of action, a good performance in Sporting's second straight victory.