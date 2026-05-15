Calvin Harris News: Three goal contributions
Harris scored one goal and assisted twice from five shots and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Los Angeles Galaxy.
Harris assisted twice Wednesday and scored his first Kansas City goal in their 3-1 victory over Los Angeles. The forward led the attacking effort with five shots (three on goal). Wednesday's appearance marked the first time across 12 appearances (10 starts) that Harris has payed the full 90 minutes.
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