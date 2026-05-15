Calvin Harris headshot

Calvin Harris News: Three goal contributions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Harris scored one goal and assisted twice from five shots and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Los Angeles Galaxy.

Harris assisted twice Wednesday and scored his first Kansas City goal in their 3-1 victory over Los Angeles. The forward led the attacking effort with five shots (three on goal). Wednesday's appearance marked the first time across 12 appearances (10 starts) that Harris has payed the full 90 minutes.

Calvin Harris
Sporting Kansas City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Calvin Harris See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Calvin Harris See More
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IV
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IV
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 14, 2024