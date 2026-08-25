Calvin Ramsay News: Joins St Mirren on loan
Ramsay has joined St Mirren on loan for the 2026-27 season, the club announced.
Ramsay joined Liverpool from Aberdeen in the summer of 2022 and has made four senior appearances for the club to date. Ramsay is expected to get regular playing time back in his home country as he continues his development, joining a St Mirren side that has won each of its opening two Premiership matches this season.
Calvin Ramsay
Free Agent
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Calvin Ramsay See More