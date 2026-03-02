Calvin Stengs Injury: Option for Bologna match
Stengs (knee) has been inserted in Pisa's squad list to face Bologna on Monday.
Stengs will miss just one game because of a knee ailment and will look to continue working his way back from a previous major thigh injury. He has logged just five minutes in the previous three tilts, creating one scoring chance.
