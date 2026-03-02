Calvin Stengs headshot

Calvin Stengs Injury: Option for Bologna match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Stengs (knee) has been inserted in Pisa's squad list to face Bologna on Monday.

Stengs will miss just one game because of a knee ailment and will look to continue working his way back from a previous major thigh injury. He has logged just five minutes in the previous three tilts, creating one scoring chance.

Calvin Stengs
Pisa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Calvin Stengs See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Calvin Stengs See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Dec. 13
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Dec. 13
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 12, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Sept. 19
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Sept. 19
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 18, 2023
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Tuesday, Sept. 19
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Tuesday, Sept. 19
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
September 18, 2023