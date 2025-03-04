Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Calvin Stengs headshot

Calvin Stengs Injury: Out to face Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Stengs is out for Wednesday's match against Inter Milan due to injury, according to Rijnmond.

Stengs will not make the call after missing their past few league matches, as he is not yet fit from his undisclosed injury. Luckily, this shouldn't be a major loss, as he has not started in their past three UCL matches. He will look to be an option for the second leg, as he has already missed seven games this UCL season through injury.

Calvin Stengs
Feyenoord
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now