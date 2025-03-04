Calvin Stengs Injury: Out to face Inter

Stengs is out for Wednesday's match against Inter Milan due to injury, according to Rijnmond.

Stengs will not make the call after missing their past few league matches, as he is not yet fit from his undisclosed injury. Luckily, this shouldn't be a major loss, as he has not started in their past three UCL matches. He will look to be an option for the second leg, as he has already missed seven games this UCL season through injury.