Calvin Stengs headshot

Calvin Stengs Injury: Picks up knee problem

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Stengs hasn't been selected for Monday's clash against Fiorentina due to a knee injury, Sesta Porta informed.

Stengs will go back to the shelf shortly after recovering from a major thigh injury and making his first short appearance since August after missing months. His absence doesn't open up significant minutes for other players, as he's not part of the rotation for now.

Calvin Stengs
Pisa
