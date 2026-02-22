Calvin Stengs Injury: Picks up knee problem
Stengs hasn't been selected for Monday's clash against Fiorentina due to a knee injury, Sesta Porta informed.
Stengs will go back to the shelf shortly after recovering from a major thigh injury and making his first short appearance since August after missing months. His absence doesn't open up significant minutes for other players, as he's not part of the rotation for now.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Calvin Stengs
