Calvin Stengs headshot

Calvin Stengs Injury: Selected for Como fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Stengs (conditioning) has been included in Pisa's call-ups for Sunday's match versus Como.

Stengs will resume being an option after being scratched in two of the past four rounds, even though he was healthy. He has made just three shot cameos so far, recording two shots (one on target), one key pass and three crosses (zero accurate).

Calvin Stengs
Pisa
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