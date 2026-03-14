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Calvin Stengs Injury: Unavailable versus Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Stengs hasn't been selected for Sunday's game against Cagliari due to poor conditioning, Sesta Porta informed.

Stengs has struggled to regain the right form after missing months because of a serious thigh injury, making just one short appearance in the last two months. It remains to be seen whether he'll eventually re-enter the squad, as Lorran has gone through something similar and hasn't been called up in weeks.

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