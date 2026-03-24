Calvin Stengs headshot

Calvin Stengs News: Comes off the bench in Como match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Stengs (conditioning) had seven passes and no other stats in 26 minutes in Sunday's 5-0 defeat versus Como.

Stengs had his longest cameo of the season after being excluded from the squad list for the previous round, but struggled to produce. He'll have to seize his next opportunities to see his role grow. He has registered two shots (one on target), one chance created, and three crosses (zero accurate) in four showings (zero starts).

Calvin Stengs
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