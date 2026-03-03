Calvin Stengs News: DNP in Bologna fixture
Stengs (knee) wasn't fielded in Monday's 1-0 defeat versus Bologna.
Stangs overcame a minor injury but was an unused sub for the third straight match. He has featured just three times in the season, logging scarce minutes and notching two shots (one on target), one key pass and three crosses (zero accurate). He'll likely remain in a small role the rest of the way.
