Calvin Stengs News: Named to bench
Stengs (knee) is on the bench for Monday's match against Bologna.
Stengs is back with his club as expected after only the one game missed, with the attacker earning a spot on the bench. With only three appearances leading to 16 minutes of play this season, he is likely to remain in a lesser role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Calvin Stengs See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Calvin Stengs See More