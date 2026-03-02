Calvin Stengs headshot

Calvin Stengs News: Named to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Stengs (knee) is on the bench for Monday's match against Bologna.

Stengs is back with his club as expected after only the one game missed, with the attacker earning a spot on the bench. With only three appearances leading to 16 minutes of play this season, he is likely to remain in a lesser role.

Calvin Stengs
Pisa
