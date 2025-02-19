Calvin Stengs News: Sees 15 from bench

Stengs registered one interception and one clearance in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Milan.

Stengs has returned to the field after a season filled with injuries, going through a knee and hamstring surgery before seeing 15 minutes off the bench Tuesday. This is great news not only for the player but also for the club, as he is a worthy player who will likely work to earn a starting role next contest. He did score six goals and bag 12 assists in league play last season, so he does have some goal-contribution prowess, adding some value to the midfielder as they move to the knockout stages.