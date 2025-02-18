Calvin Stengs News: Sees bench spot
Stengs (hamstring) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against Milan.
Stengs is back after missing the first leg of their knockout stage playoff match, seeing a spot on the bench to face Milan. This is good news for the midfielder, as he has only appeared in two UCL matches all season. He did start in one of those appearances and could see that spot back next contest if Feyenoord advances.
