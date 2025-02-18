Fantasy Soccer
Calvin Stengs headshot

Calvin Stengs News: Sees bench spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Stengs (hamstring) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against Milan.

Stengs is back after missing the first leg of their knockout stage playoff match, seeing a spot on the bench to face Milan. This is good news for the midfielder, as he has only appeared in two UCL matches all season. He did start in one of those appearances and could see that spot back next contest if Feyenoord advances.

