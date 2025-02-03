Cameron Archer Injury: Dealing with groin injury

Archer missed Saturday's 2-1 win over Ipswich Town due to a groin injury, according to manager Ivan Juric, per Dom Howson of Leeds Live. "For him, we've changed the style of the game a little bit and maybe he's suffered a little bit. But he is working really hard to understand what I want from him. We will see in these [coming] days. I don't think something will happen. He will stay with us and we will work with him, I think so."

Archer missed out over the weekend despite having no update of an injury, with it now known he is suffering from groin issues. This comes after missing training last week due to the knocks, as he will now hope to train this week and recover. He has only started in 10 of his 22 appearances and serves in a rotational role, hopeful to see the same spot following his injury.