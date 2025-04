Archer registered one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Archer made his first start since Feb. 22 Sunday and did not make much of an impact. He only took one shot (which was off target) and he did not create a chance or record a cross. He won one tackle and four duels before being subbed off in the 73rd minute for Paul Onuachu.