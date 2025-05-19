Cameron Burgess Injury: Missed out with knock

Burgess missed Sunday's 2-0 loss to Leicester City due to a knock, accoridng to manager Kieran McKenna, per Stuart Watson of the East Anglian Daily Times. "He's got a little niggle - his hamstring - so that's why he missed out today. We'll see how he is for next week."

Burgess was on the sidelines of Sunday's match despite no prior notice of an injury, with the defender missing out due to a slight knock. This will be something to monitor as their season finale approaches on Sunday. He has started in six of their past eight games, so they will hope he can return for their season finale, with Leif Davis as a possible replacement if he misses out.