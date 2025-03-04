Cameron Burgess Injury: Picks up injury in FA Cup
Burgess was off at halftime of Monday's FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forest due to a calf injury, coach Kieran McKenna said in a press conference. "Cameron was calf - I'm not sure whether it's a knock or something else."
Burgess was forced off at halftime of Monday's FA Cup match with a calf injury, putting his availability for Saturday's match against Crystal Palace in doubt. He has not been a regular starter recently outside of cup games, so his potential absence is unlikely to affect the starting lineup.
