Cameron Burgess Injury: Picks up injury in FA Cup

Burgess was forced off at halftime of Monday's FA Cup match with a calf injury, putting his availability for Saturday's match against Crystal Palace in doubt. He has not been a regular starter recently outside of cup games, so his potential absence is unlikely to affect the starting lineup.