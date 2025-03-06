Cameron Burgess Injury: Set for assessment

Burgess (groin) is set for assessment ahead of Saturday's match against Crystal Palace, according to manager Kieran McKenna, per Stuart Watson of EADT. "In terms of those who went off the pitch, Cameron is still be assessed."

Burgess looks to be a late call for Saturday's match, as the defender is set for assessment after an early exit in his last contest. He will likely face a fitness test ahead of the contest, with that deciding if he is an option or not. He is a regular starter when fit, starting in all 10 if his appearances, and hopeful to see that spot immediately if healthy.