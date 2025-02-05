Fantasy Soccer
Cameron Carter-Vickers headshot

Cameron Carter-Vickers News: Starts Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Carter-Vickers (undisclosed) started and played the full 90 in Saturday's 3-1 win over Motherwell.

Carter-Vickers is back after missing the club's last UCL league stage match, with the defender seeing a full 90 minutes Sunday. It appeared whatever he was dealing with was only a minor issue and he should be cleared moving forward. He is their regular starter in the center of the defense, so this is a huge addition back as they head towards the UCL knout stages.

