Cameron Carter-Vickers News: Starts Sunday

Carter-Vickers (undisclosed) started and played the full 90 in Saturday's 3-1 win over Motherwell.

Carter-Vickers is back after missing the club's last UCL league stage match, with the defender seeing a full 90 minutes Sunday. It appeared whatever he was dealing with was only a minor issue and he should be cleared moving forward. He is their regular starter in the center of the defense, so this is a huge addition back as they head towards the UCL knout stages.