Cameron Harper headshot

Cameron Harper Injury: Getting minutes with RBNY II

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Harper came off the bench in the 77th minutes during the match against Union II in the MLS Next Pro league.

Harper is making big steps in his return to the senior team, already seeing action with the reserves. It won't be long under the midfielder is back in MLS, having been out since June due to MCL surgery on his knee.

Cameron Harper
New York Red Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Harper See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Harper See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 489
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 489
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 28, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 18, 2024
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part III
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part III
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 12, 2024