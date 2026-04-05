Cameron Harper Injury: Getting minutes with RBNY II
Harper came off the bench in the 77th minutes during the match against Union II in the MLS Next Pro league.
Harper is making big steps in his return to the senior team, already seeing action with the reserves. It won't be long under the midfielder is back in MLS, having been out since June due to MCL surgery on his knee.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Harper See More