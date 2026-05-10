Cameron Harper headshot

Cameron Harper Injury: Plays with RBNY II again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Harper (hamstring) made an appearance with RBNY II in the MLS Next Pro league on Friday.

Harper continues to get minutes with thr reserves as he continues to work his way back to the pitch. There is a chance the midfielder can make a return before the World Cup break, already upgrading to questionable a few times.

Cameron Harper
New York Red Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Harper See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Harper See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 489
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 489
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 28, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 18, 2024
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part III
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part III
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 12, 2024