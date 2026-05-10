Cameron Harper Injury: Plays with RBNY II again
Harper (hamstring) made an appearance with RBNY II in the MLS Next Pro league on Friday.
Harper continues to get minutes with thr reserves as he continues to work his way back to the pitch. There is a chance the midfielder can make a return before the World Cup break, already upgrading to questionable a few times.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Harper See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Harper See More