Cameron Harper Injury: Questionable Sunday
Harper (knee) is questionable for Sunday's match vs Toronto.
Harper could make his season debut on Sunday after missing the last nine months with a knee injury. If fit, he is expected to make appearances off the bench until he is back to full match fitness, having been a starter prior to his injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Harper See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Harper See More