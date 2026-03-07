Cameron Harper headshot

Cameron Harper Injury: Questionable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Harper (knee) is questionable for Sunday's match vs Toronto.

Harper could make his season debut on Sunday after missing the last nine months with a knee injury. If fit, he is expected to make appearances off the bench until he is back to full match fitness, having been a starter prior to his injury.

Cameron Harper
New York Red Bulls
