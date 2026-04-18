Cameron Harper Injury: Remains out Saturday

Harper (hamstring) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against CF Montreal.

Harper has not yet reached the threshold required to earn a place in the senior squad despite the big steps he has made in his return from MCL surgery, with his recent reserve action falling short of convincing the coaching staff he is ready for MLS involvement. The midfielder has been sidelined since June following the knee procedure, and while his progression remains encouraging, this weekend's fixture comes too soon in his recovery timeline. His inclusion in the senior squad appears imminent in the coming fixtures as he continues to build his way back to full fitness.