Cameron Harper Injury: Set to return soon
Harper (knee) is just a few more weeks away from returning tot he pitch, according to head coach Sandro Schwarz.
Harper received good news from the medical staff as he is only a few weeks away from returning following his knee injury. He can see a come back some time in April, baring any set backs. Dylan Nealis started at right midfield in his absence, with Alexander Hack getting the start at center back for RBNY.
