Cameron Harper headshot

Cameron Harper Injury: Set to return soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Harper (knee) is just a few more weeks away from returning tot he pitch, according to head coach Sandro Schwarz.

Harper received good news from the medical staff as he is only a few weeks away from returning following his knee injury. He can see a come back some time in April, baring any set backs. Dylan Nealis started at right midfield in his absence, with Alexander Hack getting the start at center back for RBNY.

Cameron Harper
New York Red Bulls
