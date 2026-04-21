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Cameron Harper Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Harper (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's match against D.C. United, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Harper has now carried a questionable tag across consecutive matchdays, which is concerning given how easily hamstring issues can flip to a more serious designation if pushed too hard. He's been a creative contributor for New York when healthy, and the recurring questionable status is a real uncertainty for the future. He will look to see the start if fit, but may be left on the bench as caution.

Cameron Harper
New York Red Bulls
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