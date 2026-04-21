Cameron Harper Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Harper (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's match against D.C. United, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Harper has now carried a questionable tag across consecutive matchdays, which is concerning given how easily hamstring issues can flip to a more serious designation if pushed too hard. He's been a creative contributor for New York when healthy, and the recurring questionable status is a real uncertainty for the future. He will look to see the start if fit, but may be left on the bench as caution.