Cameron Harper News: On bench against SKC
Harper (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Sporting Kansas City.
Harper will be an option for the first time this season, potentially making his comeback from a significant issue. The versatile man could be used as a winger or central midfielder, challenging Cade Cowell and Ronald Donkor, respectively, for minutes going forward. However, Harper is unlikely to see a lot of action until after the World Cup break.
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