Cameron Puertas News: Will miss Koln game
Puertas picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Leipzig and will be suspended for Sunday's clash against Koln.
Puertas is unavailable for Sunday's clash against Koln due to suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Leipzig. The midfielder had started the last seven matches and handled a large share of set pieces, making his absence a significant blow, as he provides strong creativity, passing range and control in midfield.
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