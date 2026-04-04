Cameron Puertas headshot

Cameron Puertas News: Will miss Koln game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Puertas picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Leipzig and will be suspended for Sunday's clash against Koln.

Puertas is unavailable for Sunday's clash against Koln due to suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Leipzig. The midfielder had started the last seven matches and handled a large share of set pieces, making his absence a significant blow, as he provides strong creativity, passing range and control in midfield.

Cameron Puertas
Werder Bremen
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