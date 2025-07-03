Camilo Vargas Injury: Suffers adductor injury

Vargas is rehabilitating from a muscular issue in his left adductor region, the club reported Thursday.

Vargas was recently called up to the Colombian national team, but he didn't play, so it's likely he picked up some discomfort in training. His recovery time is currently unknown, putting his availability in doubt for the Apertura season opener against Puebla. Losing him would be a major concern for the team, as the candidates to take his place, Antonio Sanchez and the newly signed Cesar Ramos, lack first-division experience.