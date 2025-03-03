Camilo Vargas News: Allows one against San Luis
Vargas recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 victory against Atlético San Luis.
Vargas had an okay match Sunday, making two saves while allowing one goal in the win. This makes it five straight games since his last clean sheet, with two clean sheets in 10 appearances since the start of the Clausura season. He will look at seeing his third in their next match when facing Club Tijuana on Sunday.
