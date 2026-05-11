Camilo Vargas News: Allows one in loss

Vargas made four saves and conceded one goal during Saturday's 1-0 loss against Cruz Azul.

Vargas was once again victim of a very leaky defensive line as they allowed Jose Paradela to leave multiple players behind before appearing in front of the goalkeeper to open the scoring just past the half-hour mark. The goalkeeper still made multiple interventions to keep his team alive but that wasn't enough when his teammates were unable to find the back of the net once again, the fifth time over the last eight games. With 111 saves, nine clean sheets and 52 goals allowed over 33 starts this season, the veteran is no longer that fantasy stud from his first two years at Atlas but still provides solid value from between the posts.